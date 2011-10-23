TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's exports rose a stronger
than expected 2.4 percent in September from a year earlier,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, in a sign the
resilience of exports could help support the economy's moderate
recovery.
The rise in exports was bigger than a median forecast for a
1.0 percent increase and followed a 2.8 percent rise in the year
to August.
Imports increased 12.1 percent in September, against a
forecast of a 12.6 percent rise.
The trade balance turned to a surplus of 300.4 billion yen.
That followed a deficit in the previous month and compared with
a median forecast of a 198.8 billion yen surplus.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier. Exports to
the United States were up 0.4 percent.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
SEPTEMBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance +300,424 (+198,800) 774,314 n/a
Exports 5,980,681 5,839,635 +2.4 (+1.0)
Imports 5,680,257 5,065,321 +12.1(+12.6)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)