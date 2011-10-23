TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's exports rose a stronger than expected 2.4 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, in a sign the resilience of exports could help support the economy's moderate recovery.

The rise in exports was bigger than a median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase and followed a 2.8 percent rise in the year to August.

Imports increased 12.1 percent in September, against a forecast of a 12.6 percent rise.

The trade balance turned to a surplus of 300.4 billion yen. That followed a deficit in the previous month and compared with a median forecast of a 198.8 billion yen surplus.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier. Exports to the United States were up 0.4 percent.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

SEPTEMBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance +300,424 (+198,800) 774,314 n/a Exports 5,980,681 5,839,635 +2.4 (+1.0) Imports 5,680,257 5,065,321 +12.1(+12.6) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)