BRIEF-Lydian International unit entered secured credit facility with ING Bank
* Lydian International says its Armenian operating unit entered secured credit facility with ING Bank N.V for maximum principal amount of up to US$50 million
TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's exports fell a bigger-than-expected 3.7 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the first decline in three months, underscoring mounting concerns that slowing global demand and a strong yen could dampen the economy's recovery.
The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.3 percent annual decline, following a 2.3 percent gain in the year to September.
Imports were up 17.9 percent in October from a year earlier, against a 15.2 percent annual gain expected, bringing the trade balance to a deficit of 273.8 billion yen.
That marked the first trade deficit in two months and compared with a median forecast of a 39.9 billion yen surplus.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, while shipments to the United States were down 2.3 percent.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
OCTOBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -273,794 (39,900) +812,627 - Exports 5,512,776 5,722,496 -3.7 ( -0.3) Imports 5,786,570 4,909,869 +17.9(+15.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:
here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 Argentina issued a local currency treasury bond worth 25 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) and maturing in August 2019, the government said on Thursday in its official bulletin.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 The Russian central bank will consider cutting the key rate in 0.25 percentage point steps once it reaches single-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.