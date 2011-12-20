TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's exports fell 4.5 percent in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest decline in six months as a persistently strong yen, Europe's sovereign debt turmoil and a slowdown in emerging economies weighed on overseas demand.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 8.0 percent from a year earlier.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 684.7 billion yen ($8.81 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

NOVEMBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -684,729(-450,000) +157,620 n/a Exports 5,197,716 5,439,804 -4.5 (-4.0) Imports 5,882,445 5,282,184 +11.4 (+8.7) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

