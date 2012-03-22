TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports fell 2.7 percent in February from a year earlier, with the pace of falls slowing in a sign that a gradual pickup in external demand will help the economy recover later this year.

The drop was smaller than the economists' median forecast of a 6.4 percent decline and followed a 9.2 percent drop in January.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 32.9 billion yen ($393 million), the first surplus in five months. In January, Japan posted its biggest ever trade deficit of 1.476 trillion yen.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: --------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

FEB YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance +32,921 (-120,000) +636,987 -94.8 Exports 5,440,866 5,589,021 -2.7 (-6.4) Imports 5,407,945 4,952,034 +9.2 (+8.4) -------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

here ($1 = 83.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)