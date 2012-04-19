TOKYO, April 19 Japan's exports rose a stronger-than-expected
5.9 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Thursday, resulting in a smaller than expected trade deficit.
The rise in exports beat the median forecast of a flat reading in a Reuters
poll and followed a 2.7 percent drop in February. But the pickup was likely
exaggerated by a dip a year earlier caused by the devastating March earthquake.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports,
climbed 0.5 percent from a year earlier
The trade balance came to a deficit of 82.6 billion yen ($1 billion) against
a projected deficit of 220 billion yen and following a surplus of 29.3 billion
yen in February.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are
in parentheses:
-------------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
MARCH YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance -82,554 (-220,000) +170,930 n/a
Exports 6,204,223 5,858,517 +5.9 (0.0)
Imports 6,286,777 5,687,587 +10.5 (+6.5)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:
here
($1 = 81.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)