Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's exports rose 14.7 percent in August from a year earlier as a weak yen and an increase in global demand boosted shipments of Japanese goods, government data showed on Thursday. However, the country recorded a trade deficit for the 14th straight month, the longest streak since 1979-1980. The rise in exports was the fastest in three years and compared with the median estimate for a 14.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. Imports rose 16.0 percent in August from a year earlier, versus the median estimate for an 18.5 percent increase, as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up for energy lost from shuttered nuclear power plants. The trade balance came to a deficit of 960.3 billion yen ($9.7 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 1.1 trillion yen deficit. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.