TOKYO, May 23 Japan's exports rose 7.9 percent
in April from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a
year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by a
recovery in overseas demand.
The rise in exports was less than economists' median
forecast of a 12.7 percent gain and followed a 5.9 percent
increase in March.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 520.3 billion yen
($6.51 billion) as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up
for the closure of all its nuclear plants.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
APRIL YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance -520,274 (-482,800) -477,737 n/a
Exports 5,566,500 5,156,648 +7.9 (+12.7)
Imports 6,086,774 5,634,385 +8.0 (+10.2)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:
here
($1 = 79.9100 Japanese yen)
