TOKYO, May 23 Japan's exports rose 7.9 percent in April from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in overseas demand.

The rise in exports was less than economists' median forecast of a 12.7 percent gain and followed a 5.9 percent increase in March.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 520.3 billion yen ($6.51 billion) as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up for the closure of all its nuclear plants.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

APRIL YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -520,274 (-482,800) -477,737 n/a Exports 5,566,500 5,156,648 +7.9 (+12.7) Imports 6,086,774 5,634,385 +8.0 (+10.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

here ($1 = 79.9100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)