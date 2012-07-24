TOKYO, July 25 Japan's exports fell 2.3 percent
in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday, marking the first decline in four months as a slowing
global economy hurt demand overseas.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 61.7 billion yen
($788.8 million), as imports of nonferrous metals and coal
declined.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
JUNE YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance +61,654 (-135,000) +64,452 n/a
Exports 5,643,806 5,774,613 -2.3 (-3.0)
Imports 5,582,152 5,710,161 -2.2 (+1.2)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:
here
($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)