TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's exports fell 10.3 percent in September from a year earlier, down for the fourth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting anti-Japanese sentiment in China over a territorial spat was adding to a slump in shipments. The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, was bigger than economists' median forecast for a 9.6 percent drop and followed a 5.8 percent annual fall in August, the data showed. Exports to China, the top destination for Japanese shipments, fell 14.1 percent in the year to September. Exports to Europe fell 21.1 percent, the data showed. The trade balance came to a deficit of 558.6 billion yen ($7.04 billion) in September, against a 570.1 billion yen deficit projected by economists. It was the third straight month of deficits. Imports rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: