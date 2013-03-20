TOKYO, March 21 Japanese exports fell 2.9
percent in February from a year earlier, down for the first time
in two months, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday,
suggesting a pick-up in global demand and a weaker yen have yet
to fully benefit the country's exports.
The fall in exports compared with a 1.9 percent decline
expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised
6.3 percent year-on-year gain in January, which was the first
increase in eight months.
Exports to China fell 15.8 percent in February from a year
earlier, while shipments to the United States rose 5.7 percent.
Imports rose 11.9 percent in the year to February, against a
15.1 percent rise expected and up for the fourth straight month.
That brought the trade balance to a deficit of 777.5 billion yen
($8.1 billion), compared with a 835.8 billion yen deficit
expected by economists and marking the eighth straight monthly
deficit.
In January, Japan's trade deficit widened to a record 1.6
trillion yen as energy imports jumped, with the weaker yen
having a more immediate impact on impost costs.
To view full tables, go to the MOF website: