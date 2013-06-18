TOKYO, June 19 Japanese exports rose 10.1
percent in May from a year earlier, up for a third straight
month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, in a sign
that a weaker yen and a moderate pickup in global demand are
supporting a recovery in shipments.
The rise in exports was stronger than a median forecast for
a 6.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and
followed a 3.8 percent rise in April.
Imports rose 10.0 percent in the year to May, rising for a
seventh straight month and compared with a 10.8 percent increase
projected by economists.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 993.9 billion yen
($10.4 billion), compared with economists' forecast for a 1.2
trillion yen deficit.
Japan's logged a trade deficit for an 11th straight month in
May as energy import costs remained high, offsetting a pickup in
shipments.
Exports to the United States, a major destination for
Japanese shipments, rose 16.3 percent, while those to China rose
8.3 percent.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at: