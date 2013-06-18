TOKYO, June 19 Japanese exports rose 10.1 percent in May from a year earlier, up for a third straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that a weaker yen and a moderate pickup in global demand are supporting a recovery in shipments. The rise in exports was stronger than a median forecast for a 6.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 3.8 percent rise in April. Imports rose 10.0 percent in the year to May, rising for a seventh straight month and compared with a 10.8 percent increase projected by economists. The trade balance came to a deficit of 993.9 billion yen ($10.4 billion), compared with economists' forecast for a 1.2 trillion yen deficit. Japan's logged a trade deficit for an 11th straight month in May as energy import costs remained high, offsetting a pickup in shipments. Exports to the United States, a major destination for Japanese shipments, rose 16.3 percent, while those to China rose 8.3 percent. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at: