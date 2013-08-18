TOKYO, Aug 19 Japanese exports rose 12.2 percent
in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Monday, supported by a weaker yen and a recovery in overseas
economies.
The rise in exports compared with the median estimate for a
13.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
Imports rose 19.6 percent in July from a year earlier,
versus the median estimate for a 15.4 percent increase.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.02 trillion yen
($10.5 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 785.6
billion yen deficit.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to