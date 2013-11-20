BRIEF-Yingli Green forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues
* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues
TOKYO, Nov 20 Japanese exports rose 18.6 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the fastest gain since July 2010, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, reflecting a weak yen and a pick-up in global demand. The rise compared with the median estimate of a 16.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed an 11.5 percent gain in September. It was the eighth consecutive month of rises. Imports rose 26.1 percent in the year to October, against a 19.0 percent rise expected, due to the weak yen and demand for fossil fuel to make up for nuclear energy lost since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. As a result the country's trade balance came to a deficit of 1.09 trillion yen ($10.9 billion) in October, versus an 813.5 billion yen deficit expected by economists, logging a record 16 straight months of deficits. On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.5 percent in October from the previous month.
* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues
BEIJING, March 7 The chairman of China's biggest beverage maker, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, said the United States would suffer more in any trade war with China, with a loss of access to cheap Chinese-made goods hitting American wallets.
DUBAI, March 7 Saudi Arabia is likely to reduce the amount of oil it burns to generate power this summer as the kingdom hikes domestic energy prices and uses more natural gas in power stations, industry sources said.