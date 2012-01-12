BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
TOKYO Jan 12 The Bank of Japan and the nation's banking regulator have sent a letter to the U.S. government expressing concern about the adverse impact of the Volcker Rule on trading in Japanese government bonds (JGBs), the BOJ said on Thursday.
The restrictions proposed by the rule, which limits banks' trading with their own funds, would "raise the operational and transactional costs of trading in JGBs and could lead to the exit from Tokyo of Japanese subsidiaries of U.S. banks," said the letter addressed to U.S. monetary authorities.
"Some of the Japanese banks might be forced to cease or dramatically reduce their U.S. operations. Those reactions could further adversely affect liquidity and pricing of the JGBs."
The BOJ and the Financial Services Agency then called on Washington to expand the range of exempted securities substantially to include JGBs.
It was originally proposed by American economist and former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker to restrict U.S. banks from making certain kinds of speculative investments that do not benefit their customers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian banks seeking permission from the country's competition regulator to bargain collectively with Apple Inc over its mobile payment system said on Monday they will focus on gaining access to the U.S. tech company's contactless payment function, removing the fees Apple charges as a bone of contention.
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 The chief executives of 18 major automakers and their U.S. units urged President Donald Trump to revisit a decision by the Obama administration to lock in vehicle fuel efficiency rules through 2025.