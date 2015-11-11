TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government advisors
called for an increase in the minimum wage on Wednesday to boost
consumer spending as part of a new package of structural
reforms.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government could decide how much
it will raise the minimum wage before the end of the month as it
compiles a set of policies to slow population decline, expand
the labour force and meet its growth targets.
A large increase in the minimum wage could benefit
low-income earners and counter criticism that the benefits of
Abe's plans to revitalise the economy have not trickled down to
Japanese households that are most in need.
Private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal
Policy, the government's top advisory panel, made the
recommendation on the minimum wage and other policy steps at a
meeting on Wednesday.
"I want to lay the groundwork for these proposals to be put
into place," Abe said at the meeting.
"We need the private sector to increase capital expenditure
and wages."
Economics Minister Akira Amari, a central figure in economic
policy, will use the panel's recommendations when deciding the
structural reform package due later this month.
"I do get a sense that the government is trying to make up
for past mistakes," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"During the first part of Abe's administration the
government was more concerned about growth, but now the
government is focusing more on employment and helping
households."
Raising wages is an urgent task for policymakers because
they want consumer spending to drive domestic demand and pull
the economy away from 15 years of deflation.
Japan's minimum wage differs by prefecture, but the highest
minimum wage is 907 yen per hour payed to workers in Tokyo.
The minimum wage has been rising for the past few years, but
Japan's rates are only slightly above the average for OECD
members, and labour unions have argued for bigger increases.
Abe, who took office late in 2012, met with initial success
as his economic policies sparked a stock market rally and
shareholders used their new-found wealth to fund a shopping
binge.
However, average households started complaining that they
were not benefiting.
An increase in the nationwide sales tax last year
complicated the problem by causing low-income earners to cut
back on spending, which triggered a recession.
A second sales tax increase is scheduled for 2017, and the
government wants to avoid a repeat of what happened last year.
(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)