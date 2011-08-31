TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings slipped in July but overtime pay rose for the first time in four months as companies made strides in restoring production following disruptions caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, increased 0.8 percent in July from a year earlier.

Wage earners' total cash earnings stood at 367,738 yen ($4,776) in July, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, after a revised 0.7 percent fall the previous month.

Special payments, which are predominantly summer bonuses, declined 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier. Workers are usually paid bonuses twice a year, in summer and December.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in July: ---------------------------------------------------------------

JULY JULY JUNE Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 367,738 yen -0.1 -0.7* Monthly wage 263,309 yen -0.1 -0.3* -Regular pay 244,959 yen -0.1 -0.3* -Overtime pay 18,350 yen +0.8 -0.1* -Special payments 104,429 yen -0.1 -1.3* --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.614 mln +0.6 +0.8* -general employees 32.151 mln +0.8 +0.3* -part-time employees 12.462 mln +0.4 +1.8* --------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: here

($1 = 76.98 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)