TOKYO, Oct 4 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings fell 0.6 percent in August from a year earlier, dropping for the third month in a row, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.

Overtime pay, a barometre of strength in corporate activity, fell 2.2 percent in August from a year earlier to its lowest level since May.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in August: ---------------------------------------------------------------

AUGUST AUGUST JULY Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 273,580 yen -0.6 *-0.2 Monthly wage 261,799 yen -0.2 *-0.3 -Regular pay 244,115 yen -0.1 *-0.4 -Overtime pay 17,684 yen -2.2 *+0.3 -Special payments 11,781 yen -6.0 *+0.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.509 mln +0.6 *+0.7 -general employees 32.063 mln +0.6 *+0.4 -part-time employees 12.447 mln +0.7 *+1.5 --------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

