TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings in September were unchanged from the same month a year
earlier, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that
wages could be stabilising following recent declines.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, the first
annual rise in two months.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in September:
----------------------------------------------------------------
SEPT SEPT AUG
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 267,948 yen 0.0 -0.4*
Monthly wage 263,160 yen +0.1 -0.3*
-Regular pay 245,182 yen 0.0 -0.2*
-Overtime pay 17,978 yen +0.2 -1.6*
-Special payments 4,788 yen -3.1 -0.1*
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 44.534 mln +0.5 +0.7*
-general employees 32.157 mln +0.8 +0.3*
-part-time employees 12.378 mln -0.2 +1.6*
----------------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)