TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings in September were unchanged from the same month a year earlier, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that wages could be stabilising following recent declines.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, the first annual rise in two months.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in September: ----------------------------------------------------------------

SEPT SEPT AUG Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 267,948 yen 0.0 -0.4* Monthly wage 263,160 yen +0.1 -0.3* -Regular pay 245,182 yen 0.0 -0.2* -Overtime pay 17,978 yen +0.2 -1.6* -Special payments 4,788 yen -3.1 -0.1* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.534 mln +0.5 +0.7* -general employees 32.157 mln +0.8 +0.3* -part-time employees 12.378 mln -0.2 +1.6* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)