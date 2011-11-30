TOKYO, Nov 30 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings in October rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed on Wednesday, marking the first increase in five months in a tentative sign wage declines could stabilise.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 1.8 percent in October from a year earlier, for the second consecutive month of gains.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in October: ----------------------------------------------------------------

OCT OCT SEPT Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 268,943 yen +0.1 -0.4* Monthly wage 263,761 yen 0.0 -0.2* -Regular pay 245,002 yen -0.1 -0.3* -Overtime pay 18,759 yen +1.8 +0.1* -Special payments 5,182 yen +5.1 -6.5* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.531 mln +0.4 +0.6* -general employees 32.101 mln +0.7 +0.2* -part-time employees 12.430 mln -0.2 +1.4* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

