TOKYO, May 2 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings rose 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, after falls in the same month last year following the earthquake and tsunami.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, gained 4.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest rise since December 2010 when it jumped 6.2 percent, the Labour Ministry said.

Wage earners' total cash earnings stood at 278,333 yen ($3,500) in March, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier and the biggest increase since June 2010, when total cash earnings climbed 1.8 percent.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in March: ----------------------------------------------------------------

MARCH MARCH FEB Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 278,333 yen +1.3 +0.1* Monthly wage 264,250 yen +0.9 +0.3* -Regular pay 244,778 yen +0.7 0.0* -Overtime pay 19,472 yen +4.4 +3.9* -Special payments 14,083 yen +7.8 -17.0* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.242 mln +0.6 +0.6* -general employees 32.362 mln +0.2 +0.3* -part-time employees 12.880 mln +1.1 +1.1* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

