TOKYO, July 3 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings fell in May from a year earlier, down for the first time in four months, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign the pace of recovery after last year's earthquake and tsunami may be slowing.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 6.4 percent in May from a year earlier, matching the level seen in October 2010, the Labour Ministry said.

Wage earners' total cash earnings came to 268,301 yen ($3,400), down 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Special payments, predominantly summer bonuses, plunged 39.9 percent, which could reflect a 60.6 percent jump in the same month last year.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in May: ----------------------------------------------------------------

MAY MAY APRIL Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 268,301 yen -0.8 +0.2* Monthly wage 261,695 yen +0.8 +0.3* -Regular pay 243,290 yen +0.4 -0.2* -Overtime pay 18,405 yen +6.4 +5.7* -Special payments 6,606 yen -39.9 +2.1* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.807 mln +0.8 +0.7 -general employees 32.939 mln +0.6 -0.1* -part-time employees 12.869 mln +1.5 +2.5* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people.

