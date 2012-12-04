TOKYO, Dec 4 Japanese wage earners' overtime pay fell in October from a year earlier at the fastest pace since the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster, government data showed on Tuesday, in a worrying sign that lower wages could hurt consumption. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, fell 2.3 percent in October from a year earlier as companies reduced the number of hours employees can work overtime, the labour ministry said. That was the fastest pace of decline since an annual 2.4 percent decline in May 2011, two months after a record earthquake ravaged the country's northeast coast. Wage earners' overall cash earnings rose 0.2 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, the data also showed. Japan's export-reliant economy is probably in recession, stemming from faltering global demand and a diplomatic row with China, but a recovery is likely in the first quarter of next year, a Reuters poll in mid-November showed. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in Oct: ---------------------------------------------------------------- OCT OCT SEPT Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 268,451 yen +0.2 -0.5* Monthly wage 263,051 yen +0.3 -0.4* -Regular pay 244,591 yen +0.5 -0.4* -Overtime pay 18,460 yen -2.3 +0.1* -Special payments 5,400 yen +2.2 +1.6* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.893 mln +0.7 +0.6 -general employees 32.800 mln +0.5 -0.3* -part-time employees 13.093 mln +1.2 +2.6* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: