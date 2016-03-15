UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 15 Toyota Motor Corp is set to agree a monthly base wage increase of 1,500 yen ($13.22), or half of the 3,000 yen amount that labour unions had demanded, Jiji News reported on Tuesday.
It is also planning to meet in full unions' demand for a one-off bonus worth 7.1 months of wages, Jiji said.
The Nikkei reported last week that Toyota was hoping to agree on a deal centred on a 2,000-yen hike in base wages.
The world's largest automaker is due to announce its agreement with unions on Wednesday. Toyota is seen as a bellwether for wage talks that take place across the country's companies in spring.
A Toyota spokesman said the company could not comment on the report.
($1 = 113.4500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.