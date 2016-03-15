TOKYO, March 15 Toyota Motor Corp is set to agree a monthly base wage increase of 1,500 yen ($13.22), or half of the 3,000 yen amount that labour unions had demanded, Jiji News reported on Tuesday.

It is also planning to meet in full unions' demand for a one-off bonus worth 7.1 months of wages, Jiji said.

The Nikkei reported last week that Toyota was hoping to agree on a deal centred on a 2,000-yen hike in base wages.

The world's largest automaker is due to announce its agreement with unions on Wednesday. Toyota is seen as a bellwether for wage talks that take place across the country's companies in spring.

A Toyota spokesman said the company could not comment on the report.

($1 = 113.4500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)