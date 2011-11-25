UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Nov 25 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Friday he wants to watch the spread of effects from the central bank's monetary easing on Oct. 27.
Yamaguchi also told a government panel meeting that conditions in financial markets remain severe as shown by investors' heightened risk aversion, global stock price falls and widening spreads of U.S. and European corporate bonds, a senior official of the Cabinet Office told reporters. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura, Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.