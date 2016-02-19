TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that recent exchange-rate moves were "extremely rough," although he declined to comment on whether Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen rises.

"Excessive volatility in currency market is undesirable," Aso said in a parliament session, adding that the government and the Bank of Japan are in close contact.

The yen has gained more than 6 percent against the dollar so far this year as global market turmoil pushes investors into so-called safe-haven assets. (Reporting By Sumio Ito; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)