TOKYO Aug 9 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank is always ready to take monetary policy action when needed to support the economy, focusing on risks to the recovery posed by the yen's rise and the global slowdown.

Below are key quotes from Japanese policymakers on Tuesday in the wake of steep falls in global share prices and persistent rises in the yen:

BOJ GOVERNOR MASAAKI SHIRAKAWA, in parliament:

"We see a stronger need to focus on risks to Japan's economy ... In the short term, yen rises hurt exports and have a negative impact on Japan's economy. We're now experiencing broad dollar weakness. We need to think about what is driving this dollar weakness ...

"It's happening against the backdrop of weakness in the global economic recovery, and uncertainty over U.S. and European fiscal problems. These factors, coupled with the short-term downside effect from yen rises, hurt sentiment."

(Asked how the Fed's policy will affect Japan)

"I won't comment on the monetary policy of other central banks and how that will affect exchange-rate moves ... The BOJ is always ready to take appropriate action when needed.

"We have a strong sense of concern over recent yen rises. Last week we eased monetary policy taking into account various uncertainties, and we think we took sufficient measures.

"What we're seeing now is broad dollar weakness. I hope to urge other nations to take measures to reduce uncertainty over the global economy, which is the root cause of the current dollar weakness."

FINANCE MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODA, to reporters:

(Asked about the stock market plunge, the yen's rise)

"I will pay close attention to market movements with a sense of urgency today."

NODA in parliament:

(Asked about Japan's yen-selling intervention last week)

"The yen's rise was one-sided ... We judged it would have adverse effects on Japan's economy and financial system."

(Asked if there was a gap in how Japan and other nations saw the need for intervention in the G7 teleconference)

"Markets are in a severe state, so we hope to communicate closely and take appropriate action as G7 ... We did not have any specific discussion on intervention policy ... But when there is a need, we will cooperate as appropriate."

(Asked if Tokyo waited too long before intervening)

"We decided to step in because yen moves were becoming too one-sided. But we also felt the need to see the outcome of U.S. negotiations to meet the Aug. 2 deadline (for raising its debt ceiling)."

BOJ BOARD MEMBER SHIRAI, in parliament:

"The BOJ is pumping a massive amount of money into markets with its comprehensive monetary easing. Funds from currency intervention would add to that huge fund supply. The BOJ uses (yen sold via intervention) as part of its massive fund supply to the market ...

"I'm very worried about the yen's excessive rise because it is happening just when Japan is restoring supply chains (disrupted by the March earthquake)."

CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY YUKIO EDANO, in news conference:

"Financial markets are determined by several different factors, and I'm not going to comment on each and every one of those factors. I will say that market moves could potentially impact the economy, so I want to monitor market moves closely." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Rie Ishiguro, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)