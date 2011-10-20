* Vice ministers, deputy BOJ governor in task force

* Govt to boost credit facility by 2 trillion yen

* Cabinet to OK steps vs yen on Oct. 21

* Analysts sceptical of effectiveness of yen measures (Adds details, background)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Shinji Kitamura

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's government and central bank will set up a task force to monitor and manage progress on measures to tackle the yen's persistent strength which is threatening the economy's fragile recovery from the March earthquake.

The task force will consist of vice cabinet ministers and a central bank deputy governor, according to a draft plan which is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Friday.

"Rapid rises in the yen and a heightened sense that the European and U.S. economies are stalling pose a grave risk to the economy," the draft said.

"We must act to prevent the yen's rise from causing a vicious spiral of deflation and to prevent a further ascent in the yen."

The government also said in the draft that it would not rule out any measures on foreign exchange and that it would take firm steps as needed, signalling its readiness to step into the market to curb excessive currency moves.

It will also beef up a credit facility aimed at encouraging Japanese firms to take advantage of their robust currency to acquire overseas companies and to buy resource assets.

The plan calls for the credit facility to be increased by 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) to 10 trillion yen, as well as an easing in requirements for companies seeking subsidies to keep headcount and an expansion of a safety net for small firms struggling with fund raising.

But these measures have received a lukewarm response, with analysts saying that any companies embarking on overseas acquisitions would have done so anyway, while subsidies will do little prevent firms shifting production abroad.

The yen is trading around 76.8 yen to the dollar , close to its all-time high of 75.94 hit in mid-August, reducing the value of profits earned abroad by Japanese firms and making their exports less competitive.

Since September last year, the government has intervened twice on its own and once jointly with other Group of Seven rich nations. But the effects of intervention have proved short-lived as Europe's sovereign debt crisis has prompted heavy safe-haven flows into the Japanese currency.

The draft plan, in familiar language from the government calls on the Bank of Japan to support the economy through flexible and decisive policy management, while the government considers a range of steps, including unconventional measures, to stabilise global financial markets.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that solid growth in emerging markets will continue to underpin Japan's economy, suggesting the central bank will stick to its forecast of a moderate recovery when its board meets next week.

But he reiterated that the BOJ will act appropriately, indicating the bank's readiness to ease monetary policy further if risks from abroad escalate to the point where they seriously threaten Japan's economy. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)