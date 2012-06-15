* Nakao comments break spell of silence for MOF FX comments

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, June 15 Japan's top financial diplomat Takehiko Nakao on Friday broke a recent spell of silence from domestic authorities on foreign exchange, saying strength in the yen did not reflect economic fundamentals and that the government would respond to currency moves appropriately.

Top officials had refrained from commenting on the yen since the beginning of this month when the dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low of 77.65 yen, a level believed to raise the threat of intervention.

His warning came amid pressure for the dollar on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing after labour market data disappointed and consumer prices fell in May.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to a one-week low of 78.90 yen after the Bank of Japan announced no policy change on Friday, although that was in line with market expectations.

Japanese authorities took a step toward intervening earlier this month, contacting several bank trading desks to check currency rates, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, after weak U.S. payrolls data pushed up the yen.

Nakao said concerns over Europe's economy were causing "one-sided" rises in the yen, which tends to benefit from safe-haven flows.

"We'll continue to closely watch currency movements with a sense of urgency and act as appropriate," he told reporters.

A strong yen hurts exporters earnings and policy makers worry that further strength could derail the country's fragile recovery.

Nakao seemed pleased with a recent report by the International Monetary Fund in which it said the yen is moderately overvalued.

"Considering the situation where the government has sought steps to cope with a strong yen and deflation since the year before last ... I see nothing strange in the fact that the IMF has shifted from its previous stance of seeing the yen as largely reflecting fundamentals," Nakao said.

Last November, Japan followed a record solo intervention with a series of undisclosed smaller purchases totaling about 1 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) on worries that exports would flag and the economy would not recover from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)