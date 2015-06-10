TOKYO, June 10 Japanese Economy Minister Akira
Amari said on Wednesday the currency market seemed to have
misinterpreted the central bank chief's earlier remarks on the
yen.
The yen surged to a two-week high against the dollar
after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the
currency was unlikely to fall further because it was already
"very weak", prompting investors to trim huge bets against it.
Kuroda later told Amari in an informal chat that he had not
intended to move the market.
"He clearly said that was not meant to be the third round of
Kuroda bazooka," Amari told reporters after a meeting of a top
government panel.
