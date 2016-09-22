TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's top currency diplomat said on Thursday that Japanese financial authorities are watching for speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.

Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, said "We are worried that there are nervous moves in the currency market."

He added that authorities will continue to monitor the currency market in the evening even more carefully than usual.

"If speculative moves continue to be seen, we are ready to take necessary action," he said.

Asakawa was speaking after a meeting involving the finance ministry, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan.

In the meeting, the officials discussed global market issues including the BOJ's new framework. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)