By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese ministers agreed on Monday a broad outline for measures to soften the impact of a strong yen that are likely to be reflected in the economic policies of an incoming cabinet.

The new government should compile measures that help employment at small firms, support tourism, improve corporate funding and encourage mergers and acquisitions overseas, the ministers said.

The ruling Democratic Party will on Monday choose a new prime minister, who will be the country's sixth leader in five years in a sign of how difficult it is to remain in office long enough to craft consistent economic policies for the world's third-largest economy.

"This package is basically up to the new cabinet," Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano told reporters.

"Still, we felt it was important to at least show the direction that we are headed."

Japan's new cabinet should also explain the benefits of a strong yen to the public, which would include buying natural resources abroad and luring research scientists from overseas.

Cabinet ministers reiterated a pledge to intervene in currency markets if needed and that the government would continue to work with the Bank of Japan to support the economy.

The dollar traded at 76.70 yen on Monday, recoiling from a recent high around 77.69 yen.

Tokyo intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy on Aug. 4 as the yen approached a record peak versus the greenback. Still, these steps have not stopped investors from seeking the yen as a safe haven against risk.

Japan's new cabinet is likely to follow the broad outline decided on Monday if it compiles a strong yen package, though it is possible that the incoming government could decide to take a different approach.

Japan's finance ministry unveiled last week a $100 billion credit line to facilitate companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and said it would ask major financial institutions to report on foreign exchange positions until the end of September.

Yen appreciation is threatening to snuff out Japan's recovery from a large earthquake and nuclear disaster on March 11. (Editing by Joseph Radford)