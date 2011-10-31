* Japan intervenes in currency market
* Azumi warns market after new yen high vs dollar
* Azumi says forex rates show speculative moves
(Adds quotes, details)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan intervened unilaterally in
the currency market to weaken the yen after it scaled another
record high against the dollar on Monday, Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said.
Tokyo's foray into the market -- it's second in less than
three months -- follows repeated warnings by policymakers that
they were ready to act to prevent the yen's strength from
hurting the world's third largest economy.
The dollar spiked more than 3 percent to as high as 78.55
against the yen from around 75.65 yen and a record low of
75.31 yen touched earlier on Monday.
Azumi told a news conference the solo intervention started
at 10:25 local time (0125 GMT). He declined to comment on the
size of yen-selling, but added Tokyo would continue to intervene
until it was satisfied with the results.
Azumi told reporters earlier that he was ready for "firm
measures" and described the latest currency moves as
speculative. He said there was no specific reason driving the
yen to its latest record against the dollar.
"I have said many times, if forex moves do not reflect the
economic fundamentals and speculative moves last, Japan will
take firm measures," Azumi told reporters.
Japanese corporate executives and policymakers have voiced
increased alarm over the yen's steady climb past a succession of
records, largely driven by safe-haven flows fuelled by
continued uncertainty about Europe's ability to contain its debt
crisis.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Writing by Tomasz
Janowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)