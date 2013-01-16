TOKYO Jan 16 Masahiro Sakane, a member of a Japanese government panel on industry competitiveness and chairman of Komatsu Ltd, said a further fall in the yen to between 90 and 100 to the U.S. dollar would be good for Japanese businesses' revival.

Sakane also told a group interview on Wednesday that any measures to boost industry competitiveness should not include bailing out weaker companies with taxpayers' money to artificially prolong their lives.

The new government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has made reviving the economy his top priority, is setting up a panel, called the Industrial Competitiveness Council, to advise on boosting competitiveness of Japan Inc, which has been hurt by a firmer yen, persistent deflation and weak global demand.

"All the business leaders have said in their new year messages that they want the yen to trade between 90 and 100 yen per dollar," Sakane said.

"As for my company, with the yen trading at 90-100 yen a dollar, profitability for exports of products made in Japan would become as high as that of overseas sales of products made overseas."

Komatsu is a major construction machinery maker, competing with Caterpillar Inc and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd.

Abe has called for unlimited monetary easing and big fiscal spending to end nearly 15 years of deflation, helping send share prices higher and driving down the Japanese currency.

The dollar traded at 87.79 yen on Wednesday, versus levels of around 78 in early October.

Sakane said the government should not fall back into the old habits of rescuing weak companies with public money, which would make domestic competition unnecessarily harsh and cause wasteful duplication of research and development money.

"When the state is involved (in industry revitalisation), it tends to lean toward bailing out the weak ... But it is clear that making strong ones even stronger would boost the country's overall competitiveness," he said.

The Nikkei business daily said last month the government planned to spend up to 1 trillion yen ($11.28 billion) to buy machinery and factories from domestic manufacturers to strengthen their competitiveness, with struggling TV and LCD panel maker Sharp Corp seen as one of the potential beneficiaries. ($1 = 88.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)