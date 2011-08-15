TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's government vowed on Monday to take decisive steps against excessive currency moves when necessary as they hurt economic and financial stability, according to a policy overview approved by the cabinet on Monday.

The government overview also said it wanted the Bank of Japan to underpin the economy through appropriate and flexible monetary policy while closely working with each other.

The government vowed to proceed quickly with steps to prevent a shift in industrial production overseas due to the strong yen, including measures in another supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to next March.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)