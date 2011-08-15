TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's government vowed on Monday
to take decisive steps against excessive currency moves when
necessary as they hurt economic and financial stability,
according to a policy overview approved by the cabinet on
Monday.
The government overview also said it wanted the Bank of
Japan to underpin the economy through appropriate and flexible
monetary policy while closely working with each other.
The government vowed to proceed quickly with steps to
prevent a shift in industrial production overseas due to the
strong yen, including measures in another supplementary budget
for the current fiscal year to next March.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)