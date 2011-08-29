TOKYO Aug 29 Japan should come up with measures to promote overseas investment, support small firms' funding conditions and maintain jobs in the country in dealing with the impact of the strong yen on the economy, the government said on Monday.

Japan will also take firm measures in the currency market when necessary and expects the Bank of Japan to take appropriate policy action in cooperation with the government, the government said in a list of possible steps it can take to ease the pain of the yen's recent appreciation.

Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano unveiled the list of measures, which he hopes will be taken into account by a new government to be formed by the successor to Prime Minister Naoto Kan, who is stepping down.

The ruling party will choose Kan's successor on Monday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)