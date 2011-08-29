TOKYO Aug 29 Japan should come up with measures
to promote overseas investment, support small firms' funding
conditions and maintain jobs in the country in dealing with the
impact of the strong yen on the economy, the government said on
Monday.
Japan will also take firm measures in the currency market
when necessary and expects the Bank of Japan to take appropriate
policy action in cooperation with the government, the government
said in a list of possible steps it can take to ease the pain of
the yen's recent appreciation.
Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano unveiled the list of
measures, which he hopes will be taken into account by a new
government to be formed by the successor to Prime Minister Naoto
Kan, who is stepping down.
The ruling party will choose Kan's successor on Monday.
