TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's government said on Tuesday it wants to bring forward steps to ease the pain some companies feel from a stronger yen and enact the measures before it completes an extra budget to fund reconstruction spending.

The government did not disclose how much it will spend on the measures, which include subsides for firms that build factories in Japan, the expansion of subsidies to promote job creation and funding to encourage overseas acquisitions. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)