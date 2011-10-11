TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's ruling party policy chief
Seiji Maehara said yen-selling intervention was needed to
counter an extreme appreciation in the currency, Jiji news
agency reported.
"The authorities have to take a firm stance and sell the yen
when necessary to stop the negative cycle of extreme yen
appreciation. They have to send a strong message to the market,"
Jiji quoted Maehara, who was speaking in Seoul.
Considered by investors as a safe haven amid the European
debt crisis, the yen has hovered within a striking distance of a
record high struck against the dollar in August. It also
touched a 10-year peak versus the euro the previous
week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)