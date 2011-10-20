TOKYO Oct 20 Japan's government will set up a task force with the Bank of Japan to help deal with the yen's recent strength which poses a major risk to the country's economy, it said in a draft on steps to combat the currency's rise.

The task force, comprising vice cabinet ministers and a central bank deputy governor, will monitor and manage progress made through measures to cope with the yen's ascent.

The government also said in the draft that it would not rule out any measures on foreign exchange and that it would take firm steps as needed, signalling its readiness to step into the market to curb excessive currency moves.

The government said it would expand its credit facility by 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) to 10 trillion yen to help overseas acquisitions by Japanese firms, according to the draft obtained by Reuters.

The government is expected to approve the measures at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Joseph Radford)