TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's government will spend 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) on subsidies to encourage companies buffeted by a strong yen to keep factories and jobs in the country and protect a tentative recovery from natural disaster, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

The subsidies, part of a package to ease the burden of a strong currency on the export-focused economy, will add 0.5 percentage point to real gross domestic product, the government said in a statement, without giving a timeline.

The government, in a plan that the cabinet approved on Friday, will spend 500 billion yen on subsidies for companies that build manufacturing or research facilities within the country, use 200 billion yen to subsidise energy-saving technology and add 200 billion yen to help job seekers. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)