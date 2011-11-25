TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's government said on Friday that currency and other financial markets could become more volatile if Europe's debt crisis deepens and reiterated its pledge to cooperate closely with the Bank of Japan if markets destabilise.

The government released the statement as it held a meeting to assess progress in a series of recent steps to cope with the yen's strength including a credit facility to fund Japanese companies' overseas investment. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura, Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)