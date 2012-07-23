TOKYO, July 23 Japan will not exclude any
options when responding to excessive currency moves, the
country's top currency official said on Monday, according to
Jiji News.
Finance ministry officials are always holding necessary
talks with their overseas counterparts, Vice Finance Minister
for international affairs Takehiko Nakao said, according to
Jiji.
Japan will watch future currency moves with a heightened
sense of concern, Jiji quoted Nakao as saying.
The yen hit a 12-year high versus the euro and rose
against the dollar on Monday due to worries about Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Ed Lane)