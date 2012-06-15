TOKYO, June 15 Japan's top financial diplomat Takehiko Nakao said on Friday that the yen's recent rises were not reflecting economic fundamentals and that authorities would respond to currency moves as appropriate.

Nakao also said the yen's recent movements have been one-sided reflecting concerns about Europe's economy and that such currency movements could hurt Japanese economy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)