TOKYO, June 7 A senior Japanese finance ministry
official said on Friday that overnight moves in dollar/yen rates
were "quite rapid" and that he would closely monitor the
currency market.
Tatsuo Yamasaki, director-general of the Ministry of
Finance's International Bureau, made the remarks at the annual
Euromoney Japan Forex Forum.
Yamasaki reiterated that the Japanese central bank's
aggressive monetary easing was not directly targeting
currencies, saying that recent yen moves have been
market-determined.
On Thursday, the dollar skidded more than 2 percent against
the yen in its biggest one-day decline since May 2010 to a
seven-week low of 95.90. The greenback last traded at 97.32 yen
.
In May the dollar had hit a 4-1/2-year high of 103.74 yen,
driven by aggressive fiscal and monetary expansionary policies
pursued by the Japanese government.