TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's government has been saying that it will take bold action against excessive currency moves when necessary, Masahiko Shibayama, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday.

Shibayama made the remark at a Reuters forum, when asked whether Japan could intervene in the currency market to stem unwelcome yen rises. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)