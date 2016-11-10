BRIEF-Dragonwave reduces exercise price of outstanding short-term warrants
TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's government has been saying that it will take bold action against excessive currency moves when necessary, Masahiko Shibayama, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday.
Shibayama made the remark at a Reuters forum, when asked whether Japan could intervene in the currency market to stem unwelcome yen rises. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LIMA, Jan 25 Peru's economy might grow by 3.8 percent instead of 4.8 percent this year as previously forecast by the government as a massive graft scandal slows public work projects and deters new investments, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
* Files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering