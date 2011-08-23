TOKYO Aug 23 Almost two out of five major
Japanese corporations say they will have to shift some
production to emerging markets unless yen strength abates,
according to a poll of senior executives by the Nikkei business
daily.
Of 96 corporate heads surveyed by the Nikkei on Monday, 70
percent said they expected a significant drop in profits with
the yen hovering near an all-time high against the dollar.
On Tuesday morning, the Japanese currency was trading just
under 77 to the dollar, not far from a record of 75.94 hit last
Friday.
Half the respondents said they wanted to pare operating
expenses at home, with 48 percent intent on expanding purchases
of parts and materials overseas to counter the surging yen, the
Nikkei said.
Just under 47 percent of executives who responded to the
Nikkei wanted the Japanese government to intervene again in
currency markets to weaken the yen, with 46 percent urging a cut
in corporate taxes to help cope with cost-inflating currency
rates.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)