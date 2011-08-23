TOKYO Aug 23 Almost two out of five major Japanese corporations say they will have to shift some production to emerging markets unless yen strength abates, according to a poll of senior executives by the Nikkei business daily.

Of 96 corporate heads surveyed by the Nikkei on Monday, 70 percent said they expected a significant drop in profits with the yen hovering near an all-time high against the dollar.

On Tuesday morning, the Japanese currency was trading just under 77 to the dollar, not far from a record of 75.94 hit last Friday.

Half the respondents said they wanted to pare operating expenses at home, with 48 percent intent on expanding purchases of parts and materials overseas to counter the surging yen, the Nikkei said.

Just under 47 percent of executives who responded to the Nikkei wanted the Japanese government to intervene again in currency markets to weaken the yen, with 46 percent urging a cut in corporate taxes to help cope with cost-inflating currency rates.

