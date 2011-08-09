TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese economics minister Kaoru Yosano said on Tuesday that Japan should give more thought to the range of quantitative easing steps it uses, as the country struggles to deal with a strong yen.

"We need to consider whether we can give somewhat more thought to the range of quantitative easing (steps used in Japan)," he told a news conference.

He also warned that economic risks are on the rise globally, adding that the global economy could fall into an emergency situation if governments take the wrong course on policy. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)