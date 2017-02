TOKYO Aug 10 Japan Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said on Wednesday that risks to the economy such as foreign exchange and stock market moves warrant particular attention.

"There are problems with power supplies, the impact of a nuclear disaster, an overseas slowdown and currency and stock market fluctuations. We need to pay particular attention to those risks," Yosano told a news conference after the government upgraded its view on the economy for the first time in two months. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)