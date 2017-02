TOKYO Aug 15 - Japanese Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said on Monday that the Bank of Japan needs to maintain its accommodative monetary stance as a measure against the yen's rise.

"The BOJ has already announced easing steps such as purchases of assets ... It needs to keep this easy stance," Yosano said in a news conference.

He added that he is closely watching the impact of a strong yen and the uncertain global economic outlook on the Japanese economy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)