TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Motohisa Furukawa, a
former finance ministry bureaucrat, will become economics
minister in new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet, Jiji
news agency said, taking over the task of tackling the many ills
plaguing the world's third-biggest economy.
Furukawa will also hold the banking portfolio, Jiji reported
on Friday.
Furukawa, who as the economics minister will be charged with
tax and social security reforms as Japan tries to rein in its
huge public debt, will replace Kaoru Yosano, who led the
creation of a tax reform plan calling for doubling the 5 percent
sales tax by mid-decade.
