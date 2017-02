TOKYO Aug 29 The Japanese government should never discuss making the Bank of Japan directly underwrite government debt, Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said on Monday.

Yosano told reporters it is up to markets to decide currency levels. He also said that at a meeting earlier BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura expressed concern that recent gains in the yen could cause a lot of damage to the economy. (Reporting by Stanley White)